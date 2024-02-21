Beaumont College Sussex celebrates successful first whole college outing
This memorable excursion was part of a hands-on learning experience, where students engaged in preparing a range of Indian dishes, including onion bhajis, keema curry, and Bombay potatoes. The students' efforts culminated in a delectable feast enjoyed for lunch the following day, filling the college with delightful aromas and flavours.
Beaumont Sussex, a newly established satellite provision of Beaumont College, operates within the picturesque grounds of Salutem's Ingfield Manor School.
The college offers a person-centred curriculum tailored to young adults aged 18-25 years with physical and learning disabilities. It serves as an ideal pathway for students from Ingfield Manor School who wish to continue their educational journey.
Nicola Dodds, the Principal of Beaumont College Sussex, expressed her joy over the success of the event, saying: "This outing not only provided our students with a practical learning experience but also a sense of community and accomplishment. It's heartwarming to see them engage so enthusiastically in such activities.
"Our mission is to provide enriching and accessible educational experiences to all our students," she added. "This outing is just the beginning of many more exciting and inclusive activities we have planned."