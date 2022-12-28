Bed and Bone Home Dog Boarding and Doggy Daycare wins Fairlight Village lights competition with dog-themed display

Owners of Bed and Bone , Kelly Lorenz & Rosie Stewart are delighted with their win. "We love putting on a good show for our lovely Fairlight community and we're so happy to have won this year's competition. "We are devoted to the all of the amazing dogs in our lives so it made sense to dedicate our display to them this year! " said Lorenz . " We will be donating our winning cheque to a local dog rescue charity".