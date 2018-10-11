Bede’s Prep pupils get baking for chairty

Pupils from Bede’s Prep School have hosted a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Year 4 pupils from the Upper Dicker school raised ‘a superb’ £573.19 for the charity by selling homemade cake along with hot drinks.

Bede's prep school hosts Macmillan coffee morning SUS-180910-124106001

Miriam McDonell, head of charities at Bede’s prep school said: “The Macmillan coffee morning has become an annual staple for Year 4 at Bede’s Prep and this year the excitement was infectious.

“The children did a wonderful job hosting their guests and serving a delicious array of donated cakes.

“Parents, friends, pupils and staff joined together to enjoy a slice or two with a cup of tea.

“We are thrilled to have raised such a significant sum for Macmillan.”

Bedes prep school hosts Macmillan coffee morning SUS-180910-124122001

The pupils raised £573.19 over the course of the morning, all of which will go towards helping Macmillan provide cancer support to those that need it more in the community.

Bede’s is an IAPS Prep School with more than 350 pupils on roll from Nursery through to Year 8.