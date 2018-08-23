Bede’s pupils pick up GCSE results

Upper Fifth pupils at Bede’s in Upper Dicker have earned the school’s best ever GCSE results, with 93 per cent of grades at A*-C and more than 20 per cent of grades at A*.

The schools says it was also yet another successful year for Bede’s Art School, with 96 per cent of grades at A*-A in art and design, 100 per cent of grades at A*-A in ceramics, and 94 per cent of grades at A*-A in photography.

One hundred per cent of pupils at the Legat School of Dance also earned A*-A grades.

In the core subjects, the cohort earned more than 40 per cent A*-A in English and the sciences, with more than 53 per cent of pupils also earning A*-B grades in maths.

Elsewhere, 60 per cent of Bede’s pupils earned A*-A grades in English literature, drama, history and Latin, with 40 per cent of all grades at A*-A overall across more than 30 subject disciplines.

In total, 20 pupils earned more than seven A and A* grades, with successful individuals including Timothy Scott-Rutt and Kristen Chan who both earned 10 A*s and 1A.

Kaylan Coetser and Francesca Plaskett who both earned 10 A*s, Daisy Bean who earned nine A*s and two As, Freddie Tuson who earned nine A*s and one A, and Tom Collins who earned eight A*s and two As.

Twins James and Toby Crummack from Eastbourne notched up an impressive 18 A–A*s between them.

Bede’s academic deputy head John Tuson, said, “Once again, it is fantastic to see so many Bedians doing so well, particularly considering how many children in this year group lead extremely busy lives outside of the classroom.

“Top achievers Max Mason and Charlotte Webb from Eastbourne, Lotte Simmons from Tunbridge Wells, Izzy Sayer from Crowborough and Freddie Tuson from Upper Dicker were involved in this year’s sell-out production of Oliver at the Devonshire Park Theatre, and many more of our pupils who are county, regional and national representatives in a diverse array of sporting disciplines performed exceptionally well, notably ISFA footballer Tom Collins from Eastbourne and cricketer and hockey player Daisy Bean from Hailsham.

“Their achievements reinforce and maintain Bede’s long-held claim that success outside of traditional academic environments breeds success within it.”

Bede’s headmaster Peter Goodyer said, “This year group is extraordinarily diverse, and I am overwhelmingly proud of each and every one of them. As a school wholeheartedly dedicated to not top-slicing its intake, we are keen to emphasise every success, but it is particularly gratifying to see increased numbers of pupils achieving the very highest grade, despite the volatile national educational landscape.”