Bede's hosts Galactic Challenge 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year, Bede’s hosted almost 120 children from 11 schools; Bede’s Prep, Blatchington Mill, Cardinal Newman, Croydon High School, Dulwich Prep, Lancing College Prep (Hove), Lancing College Prep (Worthing), Pennthorpe, Rose Hill, Skippers Hill and The Schools at Somerhill. The children were divided into five mixed teams.

The pupils were tasked with answering a detailed RFP (request for proposal) in the form of a presentation. For the mission at hand, the pupils had to design and develop a new low-orbit space settlement for 700 inhabitants – based in the year 2054.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pupils faced their first challenge of the day by electing a Company President, Vice President of Engineering, Vice President of Marketing as well as a Head of Structural, Operational, Human, Automation and Business departments. Throughout the challenge, they were given guidance from Bede’s Senior School pupils, who posed as technical advisors and CEOs. The pupils showed real enthusiasm for the task at hand – with many queuing to get back to their workrooms after lunch to continue with their designs.

The winning team at Galactic Challenge

In the afternoon, the participants’ parents and guardians arrived to see the teams’ presentations whilst enjoying refreshments. All of the teams produced innovative design concepts and presented their ideas within a ten-minute time limit. After significant deliberation from the Judging Panel, ‘Infinity Aerospace’ (comprised of pupils from Bede’s Prep, Croydon High School, Lancing Prep (Hove), Skippers Hill and The Schools at Somerhill) came out victorious with their design.