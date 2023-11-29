Bede’s hosts regional round of UK Space Design Competition and makes it through to the final
Am ong the teams were Bede’s pupils partnered with Cardinal Newman School to form the team ‘Condor’, along with Sevenoaks, Riddlesdown Collegiate, Shoreham Academy, Downlands Academy, Nonsuch High School, Great Ballard and Coombe Wood.
The teams convened for their breakfast and introductory briefings which unveiled the day’s task. This year marked the departure of the previous format, where teams received the tasks in advance. They were given an impossible brief, known as the Request for Proposal (RFP) which this year centred on bidding for the second major settlement on the moon, set in 2042, emphasising the utilisation of present-day technologies. The pupils were given the task of producing a presentation displaying their ideas.
Each team was assigned a CEO to assist in team structuring and occasional guidance. Bede’s were pleased to welcome back some alumni pupils to fill these roles. Among the attendees was another Bede’s alumna, Rebecca Irving, who now works for the UK Space Agency. Rebecca was involved in judging and she gave a presentation encouraging pupils to pursue careers in the space industry.
Following supper, it was time for the teams to give their presentations. All of the teams delivered eloquent presentations but after some deliberations from the judges, Condor were the winners! Bede’s and Cardinal Newman secured their spot in the UK Final at Imperial College London in early March 2024.
Maths teacher at Bede’s and UK Space Design Competition Organiser Bill Richards said, “It was an inspiring event, marking not only a gathering of budding talents but also an opportunity for pupils to explore the futuristic realm of space design, fostering innovation and teamwork among the next generation of space enthusiasts.”