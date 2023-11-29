Bede’s hosts regional round of UK Space Design Competition and makes it through to the final

On Saturday 18 November, Bede’s Senior School in Upper Dicker hosted its largest Regional round of the UK Space Design Competition to date. Taking part were four teams comprising a total of 96 pupils representing nine schools from across the South East. Among the teams were Bede’s pupils partnered with Cardinal Newman School to form the team ‘Condor’, along with Sevenoaks, Riddlesdown Collegiate, Shoreham Academy, Downlands Academy, Nonsuch High School, Great Ballard and Coombe Wood.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Am ong the teams were Bede’s pupils partnered with Cardinal Newman School to form the team ‘Condor’, along with Sevenoaks, Riddlesdown Collegiate, Shoreham Academy, Downlands Academy, Nonsuch High School, Great Ballard and Coombe Wood.

The teams convened for their breakfast and introductory briefings which unveiled the day’s task. This year marked the departure of the previous format, where teams received the tasks in advance. They were given an impossible brief, known as the Request for Proposal (RFP) which this year centred on bidding for the second major settlement on the moon, set in 2042, emphasising the utilisation of present-day technologies. The pupils were given the task of producing a presentation displaying their ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each team was assigned a CEO to assist in team structuring and occasional guidance. Bede’s were pleased to welcome back some alumni pupils to fill these roles. Among the attendees was another Bede’s alumna, Rebecca Irving, who now works for the UK Space Agency. Rebecca was involved in judging and she gave a presentation encouraging pupils to pursue careers in the space industry.

UKSDC Bede's Team

Following supper, it was time for the teams to give their presentations. All of the teams delivered eloquent presentations but after some deliberations from the judges, Condor were the winners! Bede’s and Cardinal Newman secured their spot in the UK Final at Imperial College London in early March 2024.