Bede’s pupils sparkle in festive gala concert events
The Gala Concerts featured an impressive cast of over 50 musicians from Year 7 to the Upper Sixth and even saw the return of a number of alumni music students as supporting musicians.
Prior to the concert, guests were treated to canapés and fizz before heading to the Recital Room which had been transformed into a glittering gala dinner space. The room had an elegant ambience - decorated with twinkling Christmas trees, and tables adorned with stunning floral, candlelit centrepieces.
The concert included a musical repertoire which spanned a wide spectrum of genres. Audiences enjoyed pieces from the Concert Band, the Lower Fifth Band, the Jazz Choir, the BTEC Bands, the Bede’s Singers and a number of solo performances. From the heart-warming melodies of ‘Snowman’ and ‘Joyful Holidays’ that encapsulated festive spirit to timeless classics like ‘At Last’ and ‘Pinball Wizard’, the performances offered something for everyone.
Post-concert, guests enjoyed a sumptuous two-course meal served to their tables which consisted of a delectable Coq au Vin and Christmas pudding cheesecake.
Robert Scamardella, Director of Music, comments, “The Gala Concert was a true showcase of the incredible talent within our school community. It was great to see our pupils from both the Senior and Prep Schools come together and deliver such remarkable performances.”
The Gala Concert not only highlighted the musical talents of Bede’s pupils, but also emphasised the school’s commitment to fostering community spirit, where talents are nurtured and celebrated.