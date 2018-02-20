Beer lovers journeying back to the Dark Side

The Gardener’s Arms in Lewes will be holding its second annual beer festival – ‘Darkfest’ – over the weekend of March 2-4.

The pub’s Johnny Marshall said: “After the success of last year’s inaugural event, we are inviting our customers to join us again on the Dark Side for a selection of our favourite strong dark ales.

“This year we’ve secured a special brewery mix, Colley’s Glory at 6.2 per cent, from Tring Brewery.”

Highlights from Sussex breweries will be Burning Sky’s Monolith (8 per cent), Langham’s Baltic Trader (7.5 per cent) and Harvey’s award-winning Prince of Denmark (7.5 per cent).

For the mixologists out there, Johnny reckons that Wander Beyond Ginger Porter and Snailsbank’s Rhubarb Cider will prove to be the festival’s hit cocktail.

There will be 12 casks ales and one cask cider, plus four dark craft beers. The festival starts at 11am on Friday, March 2, and runs over the weekend. There is no entry charge.