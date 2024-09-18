Beers line up as countdown to Eastbourne Beer Festival gets underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What do Boffle, Hoptoberfest, Happy Accidents, Mess With the Honk, Snazzy Jazzy Barry, IPAlot and Some Sort of Delicious Biscuit all have in common? The answer is that they – alongside live music, dancing and tasty food – are all some of the enticing beers and ciders taking centre stage at this year’s Eastbourne Beer Festival.

The three-day festival returns to the Winter Garden from Thursday 3 October – Saturday 5 October with one of the south coast’s biggest beer and cider line-ups.

With around 140 real ales, craft beers, ciders and perries on offer across the festival, fans of local producers can enjoy a record number from the county of Sussex, with 65 locally brewed cask ales and craft beers on offer.

There’s a stellar line up of ciders and perries too from fruity numbers such as the popular Dark Cider the Moon and Raspberry Ripple to traditional Farmhouse ciders and full-strength favourite The General.

Plus, for the first time aficionados can choose between different styles of the same beer or cider, with UnBarred’s Joosy on offer in both cask and keg format and Ascension’s Pilot available as both still and sparkling.

For those who prefer something different, bottled beer and cider, gins, wine, Prosecco and soft drinks will also be available throughout each session.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “Eastbourne Beer Festival is a star attraction in the town’s autumn event calendar - popular not just among beer and cider enthusiasts but with those looking for a fun evening out in stunning surroundings with live music.

“CAMRA have once again done an incredible job bringing together a superb selection of uniquely named tipples, award-winners and festival favourites - there really will be something for everyone throughout the three-day festival.

“As always, tickets for sessions are selling fast so I would encourage people to get in early and book their tickets to avoid disappointment.”

The live music line up has also been announced with live entertainment on Friday evening, Saturday lunchtime and Saturday evening.

On Friday, Ultra Sound will provide a high energy performance of classic rock covers from the 1970s onwards.

Saturday’s day session sees Blakeley & Lucas combine virtuosic fiddle playing with guitar and outstanding vocals, covering a range of well-known songs and lively tunes, with Ben Maier performing timeless romance rock inspired by the power ballads of Tina Turner and Bruce Springsteen.

On Saturday evening it’s the turn of Hot Detroit to get the party started with a selection of Motown, disco and pop hits guaranteed to get everyone on the dancefloor.

A quiet session will be in place on Thursday evening for seasoned drinkers preferring to sip their way through the selection in a relaxed atmosphere.

Eastbourne Beer Festival returns with four sessions on Thursday 3 October from 5.30pm-10pm; Friday 4 October from 6pm-11pm; Saturday daytime from 11.30am-4.30pm and finally Saturday evening between 6pm and 11pm.

Tasting notes are now available to view online and pick up at the event. Ticket prices start at £8 for adults (£4 for children - Saturday afternoon only), with concessions for CAMRA members.

For further information and to book tickets visit www.EastbourneBeerFestival.com.