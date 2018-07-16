Bench unveiled dedicated to the memory of ‘Mr Bonfire’

A bench dedicated to the memory of the late Keith Austin, the man known in Lewes as ‘Mr Bonfire’, has been unveiled.

It’s located at St Thomas a Becket Church, Cliffe Corner. The Bonfire stalwart died in 2013.

Before the unveiling a small group of Bonfire Boys and Girls heard Paul Mockford, of Cliffe Bonfire Society, make a short speech.

He said: “To mark Keith’s contribution to Lewes Bonfire and to ensure that his name lives on in the Town that he loved, we thought it only appropriate to have a bench sited so that it is looking towards the site of his old café The Den.

“Today the bench has finally been installed and I’d like to thank all the Lewes Bonfire Societies and individuals who have contributed towards it’s cost and to Lewes Town Council for all their help.”