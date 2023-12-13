Beneficiaries of Northiam Bonfire Society
Northiam Bonfire Society was handing out money last week to the two Good Causes chosen for the street collection at this year's Bonfire Procession.
Northiam Village Club is in need of repairs to their lovely building on Main Street, and Honeybees Preschool face the financial pressures of all children's activities.
The Society had a very successful year, and was delighted to be able to double the sums raised, and give each cause a cheque for £1000, which will be a great support to two important village institutions.