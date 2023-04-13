Bereaved dad from Worthing is taking on the London Marathon to raise money for young people with cancer

Ryan Lownds from Worthing, West Sussex, is putting himself through his paces by taking part in the TCS London Marathon next week.

Ryan with his running vest for Sunday

Ryan will be putting his best foot forward on Sunday April 23 to raise vital funds for Young Lives vs Cancer, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people. He is running in memory of his son Patrick, who sadly died from cancer last year after being diagnosed in July 2021 at the age of nine.

Ryan said: "Our son Patrick was diagnosed with a Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumour (MPNST). MPNST is a very rare type of Sarcoma with only 50 paediatric cases across the whole of Europe in the last 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the day Patrick was diagnosed at Southampton General Hospital, our key worker at Young Lives vs Cancer, Emily, supported my wife Sarah and I.

Ryan with his running vest for Sunday

“Emily arranged our stays at Young Lives vs Cancer Home from Home, Jean’s House, which is down the road from the Hospital and has rooms for parents who are unable to stay on the ward. It also has a kitchen and other amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was vital during Patrick’s treatment as only one parent was allowed to stay on the ward, so Sarah or myself would swap evenings staying at Jean’s House, meaning we were just down the road and could visit regularly. It also helped us financially, saving us the costs of local accommodation.

“Emily kindly referred us to other charities so Patrick could design his own Converse trainers with Pokemon and get fitted for a special dry suit so he could go swimming, which was one of his passions.

“It was so helpful having Emily based in the Hospital and she would regularly chat with Patrick or ourselves, being in constant contact for emotional support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick loved life! He had a great sense of humour and always had a smile, he also loved to chat! In his final school report it was noted that "talking could be a future career path...". Patrick continued with his zest for life and humour throughout his Surgery, Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy.

“Patrick was incredible in keeping up basketball training and supporting his local team Worthing Thunder, even though the Cancer has spread throughout his back.

"Patrick was a determined young man and did as much as physically possible throughout his treatment. Patrick never gave up and this is why we keep going, he inspires us daily to just keep going, it’s the only choice that we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Patrick was a kind and caring boy. He liked to help others and was always wanting to support charities. On 1st April last year he did a charity walk around the school field to raise money for the Ukraine appeal. He was very tired but was determined to do it and he did with a smile on his face.

“Due to the location of the tumours it made treatment of MPNST very difficult, and after Surgery, Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy there were no further treatment options. Patrick passed in April of last year.

“We are and always will be devastated, yet we want to honour Patrick by returning the kindness shown to us by Young Lives vs Cancer. I hope to raise as much as I can by running the London Marathon for the charity. If there are times I am struggling I will think of the bravery and determination of Patrick and the other children we met during our stays on the wards."

Rose Bailey, Senior Fundraising Manager at Young Lives vs Cancer, said: “We can’t thank Ryan and his family enough for their amazing fundraising in Patrick’s memory. We are in awe of Ryan’s dedication and determination to help raise funds and awareness for children, young people and their families living with cancer. Good luck for Sunday, Ryan, we are all behind you!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To sponsor Ryan and his London Marathon fundraising, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/PatrickLownds