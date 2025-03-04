Best-selling Brighton-based author M G Leonard launches new series

The latest book from Brighton-based M G Leonard – the first in a new series – is born of her belief in music's remarkable power to transport us to another time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunt For The Golden Scarab launches Maya’s Time Keys series, a new fast-paced mystery series by the multi award-winning author of Beetle Boy, Adventures on Trains and The Twitchers books. Maya’s books have been translated into more than forty languages and sold more than three quarters of a million copies.

In Hunt for the Golden Scarab we are introduced to 12-year-old Sim Lockier and his mum who never live anywhere long. When dangerous strangers appear one night, Sim discovers why. His mum has been keeping secrets: she has the power to open doors in time through music and can travel into the past...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running for their lives, Sim and his friends are determined to outwit the sinister Council of Keys and be the first to find Nefertiti’s lost tomb, a powerful door to Ancient Egypt. They must piece together long-hidden clues if they are to solve the mystery of her golden heart scarab. Can they find it before the Council finds them?

“I took a bit of a deep dive with this one,” Maya says. “I have worked in the music industry and my husband is a pianist and musician. I've always had a huge passion for music but sadly I lacked the talent to become a musician. I think a lot of the most passionate music lovers are people perhaps that would have loved to become musicians but I was pretty useless really. I would get to grade 2 with an instrument and then give it up because it was too hard. I was rubbish at all of them but I’ve been deeply passionate about all music ever since I was a child. I worked in music for a long time on the sidelines watching people create. I had the privilege to work with some incredible composers in places where music was absolutely key. I worked at the Royal Opera House for a number of years which was incredible.

“I am very much a word based person but when I worked at the Royal Opera House it was staggering to see 40 to 50 people in the orchestra and maybe 60 people in the chorus and just hundreds of people coming together to stage a musical story that isn't even sung in English. The power of the storytelling really just transported you. I had some of the most overwhelming emotional reactions I've ever had to anything when watching opera on stage. And I didn't even think opera was my thing. I went into it feeling quite punk rock but the opera world just moved me and changed me, the sheer power of people coming together to make music.

“I've written a lot of children's books but what is interesting about this series now is that I think it is the most me of all my books. I have always written very much with my readers in mind. Many people would say that their writing is a form of self-expression but I'm not like that. I have a very specific mission and a view of the children that I'm writing for and I have always thought that my own personal interests get in the way so I have always put them aside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But with this one I took a really deep dive into myself and into the things that interested me. I've written a lot of books and I have met a lot of readers and I know what they like. When you start out writing, you are making your way blindly down a long corridor but I think you do become more confident.

“My favourite book as a child was The Secret Garden and I loved the fact of finding the door and finding the key and the experience of what happens the other side of that door and I love books that do that. I love books like The Lion The Witch and The Wardrobe. There are doors and on the other side of them there is an experience which is wonderful. I always think that opening a book is a little bit like stepping through a door.

“And I love the idea that you could be somewhere like Hampton Court and step through a door and bump into Henry VIII, that you could travel through time. And I thought what would be the key to opening that door? What would be the key to travelling through time? I kept thinking about keys and I remembered that music has a key and that it has a time signature and also the fact that music does absolutely stop time so I started thinking what if music itself was the key…”