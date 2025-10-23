Between Air & Earth is the latest exhibition in Lewes

Between Air & Earth is the latest exhibition at the Star Brewery Gallery, Lewes from Saturday, October 25-Sunday, November 2 (closed Monday).

It brings together the work of Tessa Holmes, Philippa Futrell, Jade Taylor, Joanna Terry, Claire Gill and Lorraine Singer who are from West Sussex, East Sussex and Kent.

Star Brewery Gallery director Neeta Pedersen said: “A group of six artists from the south-east assembled by Philippa Futrell bring together disparate styles and media in a selling exhibition celebrating the world around us. Between Air & Earth is an exhibition focusing on personal narratives formed around a sense of place. A fascination with the natural world, passion for colour, form and shape, and a poetic interpretation of the landscape is a common thread uniting the works on show.

“From close-up details to larger more expansive perspectives, the artists each explore the notion of landscape in diverse and exciting ways. They use a variety of traditional and contemporary techniques such as digital photo montage, painting, printmaking, ceramics and mixed media.

“Philippa Futrell studied graphic design and taught fine art at Benenden for 32 years leaving in 2022 to follow her dreams to reconnect with painting. Responding to her surroundings has always been important: discovering the power of colour as a teenager in Scotland and our rich heritage of expressive landscape.

“Claire Gill studied textiles design at the Royal College of Art but always used photography to visually research projects and connect with the places around her. Over the last 16 years she has developed an approach to digital photomontage, uniting her love of photography, place, colour and texture in a collection of over 140 limited edition prints.

“The work of Tessa Holmes is underpinned by a strong graphic sensibility. Directly inspired by the industrial and coastal environment she inhabits, lines, edges and colour are intrinsic to her image making. Tessa studied at the Slade School of Art and taught printmaking for 12 years at London College of Communication.

“Lorraine Singer’s work is deeply embedded in the natural surroundings of her rural home, incorporating home-dug clay and wood ash that firmly connect her creative process with the natural world. Lorraine had a rewarding career as a designer/art director at leading national magazines. Now, returning to her artistic journey as an accomplished ceramicist, her work is exhibited across London and the south-east.

“Jade Taylor studied textiles with fine art approach and taught this for 27 years. Since leaving, she has been focusing on developing her unique approach, combining botanical printmaking and painting, intricately weaving nature’s narratives into her work. She was selected to exhibit with the Society of Women Artists, Chelsea Arts Society, Royal Academy 2024 and winning Mammal illustrator of the year in 2025.

“Joanna Terry graduated in 2019 as a mature student from Brighton University’s designer maker degree following a career in support teaching and got into ceramics through night classes in throwing. She has always enjoyed making things – copying the makes on Blue Peter.”