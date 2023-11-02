Bewitching tricks and spooky treats at Uckfield care home

Barchester’s Hurstwood View care home, in Five Ash Down, was a den of ghoulish activity as the home’s spooky Halloween Disco got in to full swing.

Residents and staff got in to the spirit of things by decorating the home, icing spooky biscuits and cupcakes prepared by the home’s chef - all in preparation for a themed Halloween disco night. The local community’s children were invited in to trick or treat, with more than 50 attending!

General manager, Kirsty Heaver cackled: “Our staff and residents love any excuse for a party! The home looks fantastic with all the decorations and our head chef did us proud with lots of spooky treats – we’ve all had a brilliant time.”

Pat, resident at Hurstwood View said: “It has been such a fun day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Halloween spirit. I really enjoyed seeing all the local children visit, their costumes were fabulous!’

Halloween at Hurstwood View Care Home

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Hurstwood View is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.