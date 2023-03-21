Rother planners have approved plans for a development of six affordable flats in Bexhill.

Councillors at the planning committee gave unanimous support to the Bexhill Community Land Trust scheme on land on the corner of St Mary’s Lane and Turkey Road.

The dilapidated Cemetery Lodge is to be converted into two flats, with a further four two bedroom flats in a new extension.

Rother District Council recognises the dire need for affordable housing in the town and has been very keen on a partnership approach with the trust. It is selling the land to enable development to proceed.

Cemetery Lodge

There are now over 500 trusts in England and Wales which are often involved in the provision of affordable housing, but can also meet other community needs.

Councillors referred to the recently completed affordable homes in Icklesham, a successful conclusion to the work of the Land Trust set up in that village.

It is planned to name the scheme Parker Place after Frederick William Parker, who was a well known local builder. He was responsible for many buildings in the town, including the Lodge.

Chairperson Ruairi McCourt said: “It has taken a lot of time and effort to reach this stage. Now that planning permission has been granted, we look forward to working with the council and with our builders, Westridge, to deliver this exciting scheme. Hopefully it will be the first of many similar developments”.

Harry Groucott, managing director of MH Architects, the scheme’s designers, said: “Looking forward to delivering the scheme and seeing the first residents move in!”

The building, together with the nearby Cemetery Gates and tree-lined lane, is an important feature of the local area.

As well as retaining this character, the new flats will make a small but important contribution towards meeting the huge demand for affordable homes in Bexhill.

Parker Place will be just the beginning – the trust is actively seeking other suitable sites in Bexhill to develop high quality, sensitively designed affordable housing.

New members are always welcome with further information available at www.bexhillcommunitylandtrust.org.uk and on Facebook.

