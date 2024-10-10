Bexhill & Battle MP meets with the Football Foundation to discuss funding opportunities for the rebuild of Battle Pavilion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week, [4th October] Dr Kieran Mullan MP met with Lee Suter, the Football Foundation’s delivery manager for the South East of England, to discuss funding options for the rebuild of Battle Pavilion.

The Battle Pavilion is an important part of the local community, hosting a range of different sporting groups, including Battle Town Football Club, as well as providing a space for community support groups.

Completing the rebuild will mean that more people can take advantage of the facilities on offer and get involved in local activities.

Alongside discussions for larger funding opportunities, Kieran and Lee touched on smaller grants capped at £25,000 that are often available within 6-8 weeks.

Kieran said: “It was great to speak with Lee to better understand the types of funding opportunities available for Battle Pavilion. I know that Battle Town Council are looking for a larger pot of funding to complete the Pavilion’s rebuild, which is why I am pleased we have been able to have a positive discussion with the Football Foundation.

“I was also interested in the smaller grants available more immediately for things like grass pitch improvement and equipment upgrades. We have lots of smaller clubs locally that could benefit from that and I would encourage them to have a look.

“I am looking forward to a positive working relationship between the Football Foundation and Battle Town Council, to secure Battle its new Pavilion.”

Cllr Andrew Barton, Chair of Battle Town Council, said: “I am very pleased and thankful that Kieran has taken an interest and had this meeting. Everyone working together is the only way for us to deliver a new Pavilion for Battle.”