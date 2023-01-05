Bexhill bellringers ring to mark end of celebrations of 1,250th anniversary year of the Bexhill Charter

The bells of the Parish Church were rung by members and friends of the Guild of Bellringers of St Peter’s Church to mark the end of a year of celebration of the 1250th Anniversary of the granting of a charter.

Bexhill Bellringers and Friends

The ringing formed part of the busy festive period of celebration with the bellringers sounding out the bells for all the special Christmas services and ringing out the old year and ringing in the new at midnight.

2022 proved a very busy period for the ringers throughout the year which not only included ringing for normal services, weddings, and funerals of parishioners, but provided extra duties in ringing for the Queen – firstly for her Platinum Jubilee and then, sadly, at her death.

Following the directions of Operation London Bridge was particularly challenging and involved fully muffling the bells to ring at the appointed time at the official announcement of her death, unmuffling to ring at the Proclamation of the King and then re-muffling the bells immediately afterwards finishing with one hour of fully muffled ringing prior to the funeral service.

All the members of the band participated and all felt it a special privilege to have played a part in the commemoration.