Bexhill care home one of the first in UK with qualified drum fit exercise leaders launches classes

Earlsfield Court in Bexhill-on-Sea - part of the Cinnamon Care Collection, the first care home group in the UK to have trained and qualified drum base exercise leaders - has launched Drum Fit classes to help improve the mental and physical health of its residents.

Earlsfield Court resident, Jean, enjoying the care home's first Drum Fit class.

An exciting new addition to Earlsfield Court’s Activity and Wellbeing Programme, these new classes are seated, drum based exercises - a great way to get less active people moving. With lively sing-a-long music and drumming routines that stimulate movement, this physical activity programme also engages participants mentally.

Geoff Pride, Cinnamon Care Collection’s Activities Support Consultant said: "This workout class encourages participants to release the popstar within! With exercises designed to improve coordination, mobility, strength, balance and more, residents of all ages and fitness levels benefit from a body workout that also promotes health benefits for the mind."

Daniel Ridgeway, Home Admissions Advisor, Earlsfield Court, added: "It's really important for us here at Earlsfield Court to encourage residents to stay active and to join in activities that make them feel good. My favourite part of working here at Earlsfield is seeing our residents smile and hearing bellows of laughter within the home. It was amazing to see the residents let loose and be able to be expressive and creative as part of the class.”

92 year old resident, Jean, who took part in the first Drum Fit session at Earlsfield Court said: "It was jolly good. I used to be a member of a Thai Chi group and played tennis and golf. I like to stay active and this was a really fun way to exercise."

Stella, an 88 year old resident who also took part in the Drum Fit session said, "It was something different that really made me feel good and active."

The training programme provided by LifeDock, evidenced the benefits of drumming including: stress relief, increased circulation, improved cognitive function, decreased pain levels and increased energy. Research has found that drumming stimulates the prefrontal cortex and improves cognition in older adults, with both exercise and drumming providing benefits for the ageing mind.

