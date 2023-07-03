NationalWorldTV
Bexhill choir raises thousands for local charities

The Christchurch Singers’ Summer Concert has benefitted Warming up the Homeless this time around.
By Chris CoxContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 09:56 BST
The Christchurch SingersThe Christchurch Singers
The Christchurch Singers

The story of the Christchurch Singers dates back to the late 1990s when a group of singers from Christchurch Methodist Church, Bexhill, entered the Methodist South-East District Festival under the baton of Wendy Gorham, and won overall!

They were hooked, chose the name The Christchurch Singers, and have performed two concerts a year since, raising over £23k for local charities along the way.

The choir, now drawn from local churches all over Bexhill, sings in four part harmony, and their present musical director, Pat Reigh and accompanist, Neil Bannock, continue to draw the best out of them.

Warming up the Homeless receive £1090Warming up the Homeless receive £1090
Warming up the Homeless receive £1090

So many people have been involved over the years including the Hooe Silver Band, organists Gerald Witts and Andrew McGregor, Lynn Langlands who signs for the hard of hearing, and Barry Turnwell, MC extraordinaire.

The latest charity to benefit is Warming up the Homeless who received £1,050 at the Summer Concert.

The choir is always seeking new singers; there are no auditions, and membership costs less than £20 annually, which includes all music. Secretary Chris Cox says 'We are a choral bargain! Email me if you love to sing a mixture of Christian and secular songs.[email protected] '

