Bexhill Choral Society offer Christmas concert fun

Bexhill Choral Society are working towards their December concert after a successful autumn outing in October and a singing morning in early November.

Spokeswoman Pauline Apicella said: “We now invite you to prepare for the Christmas season by joining us for some Christmas music old and new

“Our last concert in October, concentrating on the music of British composers of the 19th and 20th centuries, was very well received by our enthusiastic audience.

“Since then we have had a very successful singing morning when 40 members of the choir and around 20 local enthusiastic singers came to join us in singing two popular pieces of classical music, the beautiful Lacrimosa from Mozart’s Requiem and Parry’s joyful coronation anthem I Was Glad. During the morning the vocal coach Kristy Swift gave some invaluable tips on how to develop our singing techniques. The morning was very well received with one attendee commenting that it had really lifted their spirits to sing in a full choir setting. Many commented on how enjoyable the morning was and felt they had learned a lot from exploring the music more fully. Others also showed great interest in joining the choir for future concerts. Bexhill Choral Society is greatly indebted to Bexhill Town Council who provided a generous grant so that this event could take place.

“The choir is now rehearsing for our extremely popular Christmas event, a wonderful way to begin the festivities at the start of December. As usual the programme has been carefully put together by our musical director Kenneth Roberts and includes some of his own arrangements of favourite Christmas music and also his own composition Lullaby. There are traditional favourites and some that are less well known, something for everyone!

“We welcome back our much acclaimed local soloist Louisa Alice-May who will be adding some beautiful songs to the evening and also joining the choir for a wonderful interpretation of the Rocking Carol, much loved by many who remember this carol from their schooldays, The Cinque Port Brass Ensemble will be accompanying the choir and presenting some exciting orchestral music for the Christmas season, and Nigel Howard will be accompanying the choir on the Organ.

“There will be plenty of opportunities for you to join in traditional Christmas carols, including O Come All Ye Faithful and Good King Wenceslas. We hope our audience will be in fine voice!

“The concert will be at our usual venue of St Barnabas Church in Sea Road Bexhill on December 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets will cost £14 in advance or £16 on the door and can be obtained from choir members, Second Spin in Sackville Road (cash only), by phone on 0333 666 3366 or online through ticketsource.co.uk/bcs

“We do hope you will be able to join us for an inspiring evening of music to start the Christmas season off in style and put you in the mood for the forthcoming celebrations.

“Bexhill Choral Society is a friendly non-audition choir and warmly welcomes new members. We usually perform three concerts each year and rehearse on Wednesday evenings with our director of music Kenneth Roberts and pianist and organist Nigel Howard as accompanist.”