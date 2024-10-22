Bexhill Choral Society offers chance to enjoy health benefits of singing

Kristy Swift (contributed pic) | Kristy Swift (contributed pic)

Bexhill Choral Society is offering you the chance to discover that singing is good for your health at a special singing morning.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokeswoman Jenny Meteyard said: “Have you ever thought about singing in a choir? Maybe you used to sing and are thinking of starting again. Perhaps you already sing in a choir but would like to try a classical chorus or two. Or perhaps you just like a good old sing in the shower!

“Singing is known to be very beneficial for our health, both physically and mentally. We know singing releases endorphins, the feel-good chemicals in our brain. It helps us in our breathing so it can be said to be an aerobic activity! It has also been shown to build self-confidence and counter stress through its relaxing properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bexhill Choral Society would like to invite you to share in a Singing Morning open workshop on Saturday, November 2 from 10am till 1pm. This will be a fun and friendly taster morning led by our music director Kenneth Roberts, an opportunity to sing two wonderful classic choruses. The hauntingly beautiful Lacrimosa from Mozart’s famous Requiem will feature in our May 2025 concert, and you may have heard Parry’s joyous coronation anthem I Was Glad in the choir’s October concert and of course during the 2023 coronation.

“There will also be input from Kristy Swift, an internationally known soprano, giving guidance on good singing practice. It will be a fun and engaging chance to make a beautiful noise with our voices. Everyone is welcome, including those with little or no experience of singing classics. Come and give it a try!”

The workshop will take place in Christchurch Methodist Church, Springfield Road, Bexhill TN40 2BX, from 10am-1pm. Arrive by 9.45. The cost for the morning, including music hire and refreshments, will be £10 (payable on the day).

“Although there may be places available on the day, it would help us to plan if singers book in advance, and more details and application forms can be found online at www.bexhillchoral.org.uk or by emailing [email protected].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny added: “Bexhill Choral Society is a friendly non-audition choir and warmly welcomes new members. We usually perform three concerts each year and rehearse on Wednesday evenings with our director of music Kenneth Roberts and well-known local pianist and organist Nigel Howard as accompanist. We are currently rehearsing for our popular concert Carols & Christmas Music for Choir and Audience at 7.30pm on Saturday, December 7.”