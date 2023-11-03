Bexhill College media students win Community Safety Award

Students on media courses at Bexhill College were presented with a Community Safety Award from East Sussex Fire and Rescue, recognising the contributions which have made a significant impact on the community through their work.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Earlier this year, students were tasked by Bexhill Fire and Rescue to create a road safety campaign for both print and film which targeted young and new learner drivers. The aim was to raise awareness of the various dangers affecting newly qualified drivers in the local area and promote safe driving habits amongst the 17-20-year-old demographic. This outstanding opportunity helped media students gain valuable work experience filming on location and the opportunity to receive industry feedback on their projects.

In June 2023, Bexhill College hosted its annual Media, Film, and eSports Awards, with the award for best marketing campaign going to Makenzie Goldfinch who produced a road safety campaign that examined the emotional impact on the families of road traffic victims. He worked closely and at length with fire service officers to research this topic before shooting and editing the video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, East Sussex Fire and Rescue are recognising and honouring all of the Bexhill College media students who have contributed to raising awareness of many different safety aspects of driving on our roads. The awards ceremony was hosted at the East Sussex National Hotel in Uckfield on Friday, September 29.

Bexhill College media students group photo with the award

Media studies teacher Jemma Prior praised her students commenting: “I have been extremely impressed with the professionalism and maturity shown by all students when tackling such an emotive and challenging brief. They had the privilege of having access to the Bexhill Fire station and its crew who were generous with their expertise, experience, and time. The students gained a real insight into the day-to-day challenges faced by the team and worked hard to produce innovative and creative video campaigns. As a department, we are honoured to have had our students’ efforts recognised as well as their impact on the local communities.”