Bexhill College student participates in the September London and Milan Fashion Week
Caden’s involvement spanned over eight events, working behind the scenes on production and dressed models. During his time, Caden continued networking, engaging with hundreds of people, resulting in Caden appearing as a guest at various shows.
Reflecting on the overall experience, Caden said: “This has propelled my confidence, future ambitions, and professionalism within the industry. It’s been inspiring and I can’t wait for more opportunities.”
In addition to this, Caden also expressed his aims to partake in the London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks next February, whilst also sharing some very exciting news regarding his involvement in the fashion world next year:
“I am honoured to be directing a fashion show in the summer of 2024. I never thought at 17 years of age I would be working alongside Vogue, meeting well-known people in the fashion industry, and working a fashion show in Selfridges.”
Caden’s recent achievements speak volumes of his willingness to build strong connections and relationships in order to grasp a host of opportunities, regardless of his age or level of experience. We would like to praise Caden’s commitment and dedication to progressing within the fashion industry and acknowledge the future pathways and opportunities he has created for himself, all whilst studying as a full-time student at Bexhill College! Congratulations Caden!
Would you like more information on work experience or other career pathways via Bexhill College? Please contact the Bexhill College careers advisor via [email protected].