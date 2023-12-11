BREAKING

Bexhill fire investigation: woman died of natural causes, say Sussex Police

Sussex Police have announced that the investigation into the death of a woman following a fire in Bexhill last month has found that she died of natural causes.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Dec 2023, 17:21 GMT
Police said that they were called to assist the fire service at a maisonette in St Marks Close on Monday, November 13.

They said a 99-year-old woman, who was a neighbour, died after being taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "An investigation has concluded her death was not related to the fire and a Coroner’s inquest will not take place. Our thoughts remain with her loved ones at this difficult time. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

“A 26-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and was released on bail, pending further enquiries. Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or via 101, quoting 1457 of 13/11.”

