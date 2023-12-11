Sussex Police have announced that the investigation into the death of a woman following a fire in Bexhill last month has found that she died of natural causes.

Police said that they were called to assist the fire service at a maisonette in St Marks Close on Monday, November 13.

They said a 99-year-old woman, who was a neighbour, died after being taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "An investigation has concluded her death was not related to the fire and a Coroner’s inquest will not take place. Our thoughts remain with her loved ones at this difficult time. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

