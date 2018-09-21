Bexhill Kaiser Chiefs gig is sell out success

Tickets to go to the final stop on the Kaiser Chiefs’ major UK tour have sold out in less than 90 minutes.

General tickets to the event at the De La Warr Pavilion went on sale at 9am this morning (Friday September 21) costing £35/45.

The band comes to Bexhill on Wednesday February 20 following news of their seventh studio album KC7, available now for pre-order.

Kaiser Chiefs rose to fame in 2005 when their album Employment received commercial success, selling more than three million copies.

Hits for the band include I Predict A Riot, Ruby, Everything Is Average Nowadays, Never Miss a Beat and Everyday I Love You Less and Less.

The 20-date tour starts in January 2019 at the O2 Academy in Newcastle, calling at a host of UK cities including Liverpool and Manchester before the final night at DLWP.