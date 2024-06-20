Bexhill Leisure Pool celebrates Drowning Prevention Week success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Freedom Leisure, one of the UK’s leading charitable and not-for-profit leisure trusts that operates Bexhill Leisure Pool on behalf of Rother District Council, was delighted to support Drowning Prevention Week (15 June to 22 June).

Drowning Prevention Week, organised by the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS), focuses on raising awareness around water safety and promoting measures to prevent drowning incidents. During the week, swimming teachers at the popular swimming pool incorporated knowledge of the Water Safety Code and how to enjoy water safely to all children enrolled onto swim school and to the pupils from local schools that have their weekly lessons with us. There was also the opportunity for all younger casual swimmers to complete water safety word searches, puzzles and quizzes to raise awareness of water safety.

Also, with help from funding provided by Rother District Council, Bexhill Leisure Pool organised and ran a free water safety skills workshop aimed at home educated children. Over 25 children participated in the session and learnt some vital survival skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although drowning prevention is a topic that needs attention all year round, Drowning Prevention Week gives vital awareness of being safe near water and is another opportunity to reinforce lifesaving skills to all swimmers.

Home educated pupils enjoying their free water safety lesson

Toby Reed, Freedom Leisure’s Area Manager in Bexhill commented; “In the UK and Ireland, an average 307 citizens lose their lives to accidental drowning each year, therefore the more we can do to educate young people about the hidden dangers of water and how to be safe around it, the better. We fully support the campaign organised by the Royal Lifesaving Society and are pleased we have raised awareness to over 500 children during the week”

Adrian Gaylon, sports development officer at Rother District Council, said: “We’re very pleased to support initiatives around water confidence and learning to swim with Freedom Leisure who manage pools on our behalf at Rye & Bexhill. Rother is a coastal area, as well as having inland rivers, lakes and streams which increases the importance of water safety.”