Bexhill man quits 40-a-day smoking habit and urges others to follow

A Bexhill man who quit his 40-a-day smoking habit with the help of healthy lifestyle service One You East Sussex – and who is now signing up for their funded weight loss programme – is urging others to follow suit as the provider launches its “What Will You Be In 2023?” campaign.

Malcolm Gearing

The “What Will You Be In 2023?” campaign has been launched to promote the provider’s funded weight loss and get active programmes as well as its Stop Smoking scheme.

Malcolm Gearing, 61, had recently moved back to the UK after nearly 40 years living in the USA and the Middle East. The significant increased price of cigarettes in the UK was one of the reasons why Malcolm had decided it was time to try and stop.

“My decision was as much an economic decision as it was a health decision,” he explains. “I had taken my elderly father to the GP and noticed a poster on the wall advertising a Stop Smoking service. I had tried to give up previously with patches and medication with varying degrees of success. But I had always retained the craving. Now, although I use a vape, I can stand outside with colleagues who smoke and not have even the slightest urge to join them.”

One You East Sussex stop smoking advisors can support you throughout your quit attempt. They will see you up to a maximum of 12 appointments to help you remain smoke free. You are four times more likely to quit for good with support.

Malcolm says since giving up, he feels better in himself, has more energy for his daily trips to the gym and has even noticed an improvement in his skin quality.

“This programme was successful for me because it required accountability from me as much as it provided support. My Stop Smoking coach Amy was always so supportive to the point that when she called, I felt a little bit scared of letting her down.”

Malcolm’s next focus is to shed a few pounds. He now has a call lined up to join the gloji, one of several weight loss programmes on offer. Gloji is a 12-week digital weight loss programme that simplifies weight loss through tailored support across nutrition, movement, sleep, alcohol, and mind.

The percentage of adults classified as overweight or obese in East Sussex is 62.5% with 67.8% of adults rated as physically active. While official figures show smoking rates in East Sussex have been declining, 13.7% of adults in the county are thought to still smoke. Across East Sussex, smoking rates are highest in Hastings where 20.3% of adults smoke, which is significantly higher than the England average of 14.5%.

