A woman was seriously hurt after a multi-vehicle collision in Bexhill.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a four-vehicle collision in Coombe Valley Way, about 7.35am on Saturday (December 17).

A section of the road was temporarily closed while the vehicles were recovered and the scene made safe, police said.

A spokesman added: “A woman was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A2690 Combe Valley Way was closed both ways between the B2092 and A2691. Photo: Dan Jessup

“Anyone who saw what happened or captured it on dash cam can email [email protected] quoting serial 242 of 17/12.”

According to AA Traffic, A2690 Combe Valley Way was closed both ways between the B2092 and A2691 after the incident.

The report cited ice as another reason for the road closure. Pictures from the scene showed a police stop sign, blocking entrance to the road.

A2691 Havens Brook Avenue was reportedly ‘impassable’ due to icy conditions earlier on Saturday but the road is now clear – both ways between A2690 Combe Valley Way and Watermill Lane.

