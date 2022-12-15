Bexhill Old Town shop with maisonette over sells at auction

A freehold mixed-used block needing improvement in the heart of Bexhill Old Town has been sold this week at auction.

SOLD: 20 High Street, Bexhill

The three-storey property at 20 High Street was among 139 lots listed across southern England by Clive Emson Auctioneers, regional land and property auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Maltbys, it went under the gavel at £210,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s latest auction which ended on Wednesday 14 December.

The property comprises a commercial unit on the ground floor with a two-storey maisonette above.

Auction appraiser Chris Milne said: “This freehold mixed-use block is located in the heart of Bexhill Old Town, a short distance from the town centre, the seafront, De La Warr Pavilion and railway station.

“There is great potential in this property in both the residential and retail fields and I was not surprised to see it do well at auction.

“Once works are carried out, both the maisonette and retail unit could be let to generate a good income or be utilised by an owner-occupier.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the first of eight in 2023, ends on Wednesday 8 February. Closing date for entries is 16 January.

