Bexhill photographer achieves international acclaim

Bexhill-based photographer Simon Newbury has achieved international acclaim at the Guild Of Photographers annual awards, walking away with multiple trophies.

Just one of the 24 images entered into the Open category over the year by Simon Newbury

The Guild is a highly respected UK-based association for photographers, which has members from overseas as well. Each year it runs an online monthly photographic competition, judged by internationally respected judges, with awards given to the best entries.

During 2022, the competition attracted c12,000 entries from the most talented of photographers.

Guild Director Lesley Thirsk said: “One of the Guild’s aims is to drive standards and creativity amongst photographers. Our competition certainly does that, for the standard of the entries we see each month is quite staggering.

"To have an image recognised by the Guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year Final is, without doubt, an incredible achievement, and shows just how talented photographer, Simon is.”

However, Simon not only reached the final of the fiercely contested Guild of Photographers Image of the Year Competition, but walked away with a top-ten award in Wedding Photographer Of The Year and won the Photographer Of The Year in the "Open" category as well as coming an incredibly respectable fourth in the All-round Photographer Of The Year where all categories are combined.

Simon said: “I had a few images in a couple of categories which sadly didn't win anything. I'd written the evening off and was just enjoying myself when suddenly my name was called out in three Photographer Of The Year categories. It took me completely by surprise.

"Top-ten wedding photographer, top-ten in the Open category. I'd sat back with a glass of wine in hand when over the PA came ‘and the winner of the Open category is...Simon Newbury!' I was stunned; simply did not see it coming but could not have been more delighted! What an absolute honour!”