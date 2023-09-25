A Bexhill school has been praised by Ofsted in its latest report by inspectors.

Chantry Community Primary School, in Barrack Road, was rated as ‘good’.

Inspectors said children felt ‘safe and happy’ at the school.

“As one parent said, ‘Chantry is truly a wonderful, safe and happy environment where children are allowed to be their true and authentic selves,’” the report said.

Chantry children celebrating their 'Good' school

In their report, inspectors said pupils form ‘positive relationships with one another and enjoy the company of their peers at playtimes’.

Ofsted inspectors said: “Staff support pupils who struggle to cope with playtimes well. This helps pupils to remain calm and develops their ability to manage their own behaviour.

“For example, pupils attend small group play sessions in ‘Rainbow class’ and enjoy spending time with Evie, the school dog.”

Ofsted said leaders at the school have high expectations for all pupils.

In their report, inspectors said: “They consider their (children’s) needs and interests when planning activities and experiences. For example, pupils with social and emotional needs attend art therapy sessions that help them to strengthen their confidence in class.

“Most pupils achieve well and develop the skills, knowledge and understanding needed to succeed. Pupils delight in the wide range of activities on offer, both in class and beyond.

“Leaders provide a curriculum that is matched to the needs and interests of the pupils well. They ensure that teachers are clear about what pupils need to learn in each subject. They link what pupils learn to the locality and their own cultural heritage in a meaningful way.

“Teachers support pupils to develop their knowledge and skills across the curriculum well. For example, in art and design, they enable pupils to rehearse their own artistic skills and learn about the work of different artists. Teachers use questioning well to help pupils acquire and use subject-specific vocabulary.”

Becky Reed, headteacher said: “We are delighted that the inspector recognised the broad, creative curriculum that we have in place and the way that children are nurtured and supported at Chantry.”