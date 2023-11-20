A Hastings man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a 99-year-old woman was taken to hospital following a fire in Bexhill, police said.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene in St Marks Close just after 9.50pm last Monday (November 13).

A spokesperson said the fire broke out in a first-floor maisonette, which affected the first floor and roof space.

The spokesperson said: “Firefighters were mobilised from Bexhill, Hastings The Ridge and Bohemia Road, Eastbourne, Pevensey and Burwash. At the height of the incident six fire engines were in attendance, an Aerial Ladder Platform and the Incident Control Unit.”

Sussex Police said it was called to assist the fire service at around 11pm last Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “A 99-year-old woman, a neighbour, was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation treatment and is recovering.

“A 26-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and has been released on bail whilst enquiries are ongoing. A scene guard is in place whilst the investigation continues.