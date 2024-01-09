BHAFC Foundation youngsters given tickets to Albion game

The Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation has given out 10 free tickets for Albion's Bristol Street Motors Trophy fixture at the Amex next week.

The tickets, kindly donated by Bristol Street Motors, were given to youngsters who take part in the BHAFC Foundation's disability football programme and in their Premier League Kicks free football sessions.

Ten tickets were given out for the EFL Trophy third round tie against Reading today (January 9), which will be played by the Albion Men's Under-21 side

Adam Eke, 11, and his dad Tony have both been given tickets.

Adam Eke, 11, with Albion star Billy Gilmour

Adam is part of the Foundation's disability football programme, joining in with junior football sessions at Falmer every Saturday morning. He is one of hundreds of people with a disability who play football at a BHAFC Foundation session every single week.

"He's an energetic boy and he's very interested in sport," says dad Tony.

"And I think probably with his autism, he struggled a little bit at school with mainstream football, getting involved with children there because they regarded him as a little bit different."

Adam is a huge Albion fan - he goes to almost every home game with his dad - and he loves to play too. However, Adam found it difficult to find a place in mainstream football.

Adam Eke is an Albion super-fan

"His motor coordination isn't brilliant and he has little language difficulties, which causes him to get anxious as well," Tony says.

"So he felt like he didn't really fit in there. He wanted to play, but, you know, he found it hard. And so we came to the Foundation and it's been brilliant for him. It's really something he really looks forward to.

"It's been a big boost to him because he really loves his football, he really does. The Foundation enables him to participate in football - in training sessions and in games."

Adam has now been playing football with the BHAFC Foundation for three years.

Two PCSOs watch on at a PL Kicks session in Crawley

His dad says that, where Adam struggled with anxiety surrounding football before, that is no longer the case.

"People with his condition, they can get very anxious," he said, "And anything that's slightly different, they're kind of reluctant to take part in.

"But that's not the case with what they're offering with the Foundation. It's helped him no end."

One of the most important parts of football for Adam is the social side. Through playing, Adam has made some great friends and met some amazing people.

"It's been great for him. I'm very happy for him, he enjoys playing. It helps him socially. It's very important for kids, making friends, and he looks forward to turning up and meeting the boys he sees every Saturday. It relaxes him, and helps him overcome all sorts of things.

"Sometimes in mainstream football, he hasn't always found it easy to make friends at school, because they regard him as slightly different to them, you see. That doesn't exist at all in with the football he gets with the Foundation.

"I think he plays quite a prominent part on a Saturday morning, and he's improving, it improves his confidence generally. He really looks forward to it."

As a mega Seagulls fan, Adam was naturally buzzing to have the chance to watch the EFL Trophy match.

"He normally comes with me on a weekend to watch the first team, but he really wanted to go to this game because he follows the Under-21s, so he's delighted to have this chance," Tony said.

Also going to the game are Chloe (10) and Charlie (12) from Crawley, who take part in the BHAFC Foundation's Premier League Kicks free football sessions.

Brother and sister, Chloe and Charlie were adopted nearly seven years ago.

Charlie had a difficult start to his life, and to try and get him some help, Charlie's dad ended up reaching out to the BHAFC Foundation.

"Our son has suffered great trauma in his life, so his school days are quite difficult, where he has quite aggressive behaviour," dad Robert said.

"So I took the decision to contact his Scoutmaster, who is one of the local police sergeants, and I told him about Charlie's aggression at school and to see if there was some intervention with maybe a local police officer to come around and talk.

"An officer, Sam, then suggested Premier League Kicks at Crawley. We decided for him to enrol, to see if it would improve on his social skills and increase his development."

Premier League Kicks is a free football programme that provides football, mentorship, and guidance to more than 1,000 kids across Sussex every week.

Sussex Police are a partner in this programme; they refer children who may need extra support and a positive outlet, and their officers often join in at sessions to help break down barriers between young people and the police.

Charlie started playing at the Premier League Kicks session in Crawley about two months ago, and dad Robert says it has done him a world of good.

"He loves football anyway, so he'll always be keen to play wherever and whenever he can, but it's actually been very good for him in the aspect that he does enjoy people's company there.

"He does struggle with friendship building in general. But the more he does that, the easier it will be for him, and there are a couple of lads there he has connected very well with."

His younger sister Chloe soon got involved too.

"Chloe wasn't initially involved, but Martin [PL Kicks lead] asked Charlie if he wanted to bring his sister, so she's there with him to give him support as well. But obviously it helps her abilities as well with people."

"The more we can offer the both of them in the way of social aspects, that can only improve their social skills, so Premier League Kicks definitely has helped."

Both Charlie and Chloe are very excited to head to the Amex next week, says Robert.

"When I asked if they wanted to go to this game, they were both jumping up and down saying 'yes please!', so they're both very excited to go."

Four siblings who attend the Foundation's Premier League Kicks sessions in Whitehawk - Hassan (13), Imad (12), Muhammad (11), and Gigi (10) Albayyouk - have also been given tickets to the match on Tuesday.