BHT Sussex launches Christmas appeal to help local people facing homelessness

BHT Sussex has launched its Christmas appeal which aims to support those facing homelessness this winter.

The money raised will go to First Base, its day centre supporting people who are rough sleeping in Brighton and Hove. First Base has seen a steep rise in the number of people seeking help from the centre in the last six months, as the pressures of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis continues.

First Base Day Centre is often the first point of contact for people who find themselves on the streets. People can shower, get a hot meal and wash their clothes, as well as get the support and advice they need to move away from homelessness for good. The centre staff also help people to secure employment and to access key services, such as GPs or mental health support. First Base will be open as usual over the festive period, including on Christmas Day.

BHT Sussex is now working with more people than ever before. Last year it supported 9,702 people, up from 6,847 in the year before the pandemic, and helped to prevent 1,777 households from becoming homeless.

BHT Sussex Christmas Appeal

Andy Winter, Chief Executive of BHT Sussex, said: “Christmas is a particularly difficult time for homeless people. They are reminded of all that they have lost, not least home and family. And if they are street homeless, there won’t be decorations, presents under a tree, or festive cheer. There won’t be warmth, comfort and security.

“For them, Christmas won’t be ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ as Andy Williams sang. It can be the worst of all times.

“Christmas morning for a person sleeping rough can be the same as every other morning – cold, wet, lonely. There aren’t gifts and, like every other morning, there isn’t a toilet, shower, clean and dry clothes, kettle, or breakfast in the cupboard. The heating can’t be turned up a notch, and there won’t be the smell of a roast in the oven.

“Fortunately, First Base Day Centre is there, proving some warmth, comfort and companionship for those who might otherwise have nothing and nobody at Christmas.”

