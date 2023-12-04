BHT Sussex launches Christmas appeal to help local people facing homelessness
First Base Day Centre is often the first point of contact for those who find themselves on the streets. People can shower, get a hot meal and wash their clothes, as well as get the support and advice they need to move away from homelessness for good. The centre staff also help people to secure employment and to access key services, such as GPs and mental health support. Last year 6,856 visits were made to the Centre, which is the only one of its kind in Brighton and Hove. First Base will be open as usual over the festive period, including on Christmas Day.
David Chaffey, Chief Executive of BHT Sussex, said:
“Christmas is an incredibly hard time of the year for people who face homelessness. For those living on the streets First Base Day Centre is a lifeline, offering practical support as well as comfort and companionship at what can be a lonely time. Most importantly it helps people get started on their journey towards finding a safe and secure home.
“The housing crisis has been compounded by the ongoing cost of living crisis, homelessness is on the rise and demand for our services continues to increase. We can only meet this demand with your help. Please support our Christmas Appeal and donate what you can, a little really can go a long way.”
Last year First Base supported 616 people. One of those people, Steve, had this to say about the service:
"I can't thank you enough for the advice, guidance, support and assistance through my difficult period. When I was about to lose hope and faith, the First Base Day Centre was a place where I could find refuge, comfort and safety."
Across all its services BHT Sussex supported 10,059 people last year and helped to prevent 2,701 households from becoming homeless. If you would like to find out more about the BHT Sussex Christmas appeal and make a donation, please visit their website at bht.org.uk. They are also selling Christmas cards to raise more money for First Base; these can be bought on their website or in person from their office at 144 London Road, Brighton.