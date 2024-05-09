BHT Sussex launches new strategic plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BHT Sussex has unveiled an ambitious new strategic plan, setting out its vision and commitments for the next three years. It outlines how the organisation will continue to empower people to overcome homelessness, poverty, addiction and mental ill health, focusing their work around three central pillars of sustainability, quality and growth.

BHT Sussex has a long history of providing homes, essential services and person-centred support, working in partnership with local councils, the NHS and voluntary organisations. The organisation has grown in recent years, for example expanding their homelessness prevention work in East Sussex and their mental health services in Mid Sussex. They now work across the county as well as in Brighton and Hove, supporting more than 10,000 people each year. They aim to continue to grow, to meet the increasing demand for their services.

The objectives laid out in their plan fit under three central themes of sustainability, quality and growth. For example, under sustainability they commit to playing their part in tackling climate change and generating an annual surplus to invest in their homes, while under quality they commit to expanding the influence of people with lived experience in the development and delivery of services.

David Chaffey, Chief Executive of BHT Sussex said: “Our plan is rooted in our values; these are reflected for example in having client and tenant representation on our Board of Directors, and in our effective collaboration with voluntary and statutory services. Our commitment to delivering excellent services is shown in the ‘Outstanding’ ratings we have received from the Care Quality Commission for our Detox Support Project and mental health care homes.“We understand that our people are our greatest asset, and accordingly have been awarded Gold accreditation from Investors in People, a national award given to organisations demonstrating excellence in the way they develop, support and empower people. We are now working towards their highest Platinum level of accreditation.

“If you are interested in working with us, we would be pleased to hear from you.”