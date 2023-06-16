Bidding war as Hailsham smallholding sells for £855,000 at auction

An auction bidding war led to a smallholding and land near Hailsham to sell for £855,000 at auction this week.

Bolneys Farm, in South Road, Hailsham

Bolneys Farm, in South Road, finally went under the gavel after sustained bidding in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The property generated almost seven times the freehold guide price at the 140-lot auction which ended on Thursday 15 June.

The property, a smallholding plus nine acres of land with potential, is currently let on a six-monthly licence and produces £1,000 per annum.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This was an incredible auction with competitive bidding driving up the price.

“We have ended with an excellent result for the vendor and the buyer has acquired a property which was particularly wanted.

“We knew the property had the potential for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary planning consents being obtainable, of course, and our bidders certainly recognised this.

“I shall be very interested to see what transpires at this smallholding with various brick built agricultural buildings and land extending to 3.68 hectares (9.09 acres).”

The property is situated just off South Road (A295), adjacent to the A22, with the comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities of Hailsham town centre easily accessible.

It is located between Eastbourne and Uckfield and there are excellent road links to all surrounding areas via the nearby A22 and A27.

The accommodation includes three brick-built agricultural buildings suitable for livestock and storage and a corrugated barn suitable for vehicle storage. There is a concrete driveway for access plus land extending to 3.5 hectares (8.8 acres) for grazing and pasture.

It is of irregular shape and is part sloping with an electricity pylon and partly bordered by mature trees.

The next auction, the fifth of eight this year, ends on Wednesday, July 26. Entries close on July 3 and the catalogue is available online from July 7.