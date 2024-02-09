Bidding war over Ashdown Forest house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chapel Meadow in Forest Row was among 135 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It finally went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £590,000 after sustained bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 7 February.

The property, south of East Grinstead on the northern edge of Ashdown Forest, is near the popular Pooh Sticks Bridge made famous by the AA Milne tales of Christopher Robin and Pooh Bear.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This rare opportunity to acquire a substantial detached property in a picturesque setting was too good to miss and we had competitive bidding.”

The whole property is let to a statutory tenant at a registered rent of £26,400 per annum, with the original registration commencing from June 1973 and the same tenants in occupation.

The property was offered jointly with Graves Son & Pilcher.

Also sold at the auction as an investment opportunity was a mixed use property comprising a commercial unit and a two-bedroom flat in the Jarvis Brook area of Crowborough.

Offered jointly with Wood & Pilcher, semi-detached Stevens House in Crowborough Hill went under the gavel at £243,000 after strong interest.

The property is currently fully let, generating £18,420 per annum in rent.

The mixed-use investment includes a commercial unit on the ground floor and self-contained two-bedroom flat on the first floor.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “The property is fully let and we considered it ideal for continued investment. However, there may be potential for extension to the rear, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction ends on Wednesday, 20 March, with bidding opening 48 hours beforehand. Lot entries close on Monday, 26 February, with the catalogue available from Friday, 1 March.