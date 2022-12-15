Bidding war over cottage needing ‘complete refurbishment’ in Hastings area

Houses and flats across Hastings and St Leonards went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

They were among 139 lots listed across southern England by Clive Emson Auctioneers, regional land and property auctioneers.

Included was a two-bedroom cottage situated in the popular village of Three Oaks which sparked a bidding war before being sold for £164,000.

Mid-terrace 3 Three Oaks Cottages, Butchers Lane, is close to local schools and the village pub as well as the railway station.

Three Oaks Cottages

Auction appraiser Chris Milne said: “Although this property requires complete refurbishment, there was strong pre-auction interest which translated into competitive bidding.

“Our bidders could see past the fabric of the building to the potential beneath, that, once work has been carried out, this cottage would make a fine family home or could be let to generate a good income.

“Therefore, we ended up with a great deal for both vendor and purchaser.”

 There was also a bidding war over a one-bedroom flat at 39 Hughenden Court, Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, which saw it sell for £60,100.

The flat, on the fourth floor of a purpose-built block is situated close to Hastings town centre and the mainline railway station.

Offered jointly with Just Property, the flat generated in excess of the guide price despite only having a relatively short lease length remaining.

Chris added: “This is further evidence that the right property at the right price will always do well at a Clive Emson auction.”

 A ground floor retail unit in the iconic Marine Court building in St Leonards was also sold this week.

Previously occupied by a jewellery shop, 10 Marine Court, was offered with a leasehold guide price of £65,000 to £70,000 and vacant possession but sold prior to the auction.

Sam Kinloch, a director at Clive Emson Auctioneers, said: “We considered this property to be ideal for owner occupation or letting to provide an income and its early sale confirmed our view.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the first of eight in 2023, ends on Wednesday 8 February. Closing date for entries is 16 January.

