Bidding war over West Sussex village land with potential
and live on Freeview channel 276
The land, on the north side of Pulborough Road in Cootham was among 137 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
It eventually went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £71,000 – double the lower freehold guide – at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 1 November.
Senior auction appraiser and auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This one really took off and is a prime example of how well land sales regularly do at Clive Emson auctions.
“We had strong early interest which translated into competitive bidding, resulting in an excellent result for our vendor.
“The land is in a secluded location on level ground, extending to 0.01 hectares (0.26 acres), and is considered suitable for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.
“It will be fascinating to find out what the future holds for this rectangular shaped parcel of land which is situated just off the Pulborough Road in the attractive village of Cootham to the south of Dukes Row.”
Cootham is situated on the A283 between Storrington and Pulborough, with comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities at just over a mile to the east.
There are excellent road links to Horsham and Worthing and all surrounding areas via the nearby A24 and A27.
Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.
The next auction, the final one of eight this year, goes live on Monday 11 December and ends on Wednesday, 13 December. Deadline for entries is 20 November with the catalogue available from 24 November.
See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk for more details.