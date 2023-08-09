BREAKING
Big Bash Big thanks as hearing charity's fundraiser raises £2,200

Summer may seem a dim and distant memory but luckily for countywide charity East Sussex Hearing the sun shone on their Big Summer Bash fundraiser last month with a total of £2,200 raised at the event held at Peelings Manor Barn, Hankham.
By Mark DimmockContributor
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 14:40 BST

Over 120 people enjoyed a day of dancing, music, food and laughter whilst helping raise much needed funds for the charity’s Hearing Hopper project.

CEO of East Sussex Hearing David Rowan said “ The team just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came on the day and to the local businesses who made the event possible with their generous sponsorship.

"Although it was a relaxed and fun event in a stunning setting, there was a serious point behind the bash.

"We wanted to raise awareness of the vital work the charity does across the county, supporting the 115,000 East Sussex residents who suffer any form of hearing loss.”

He added “The Hearing Hooper outreach bus project will allow us to take all our support services out into the community, such as assistive equipment demonstrations, hearing aid maintenance and screening.”