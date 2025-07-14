Big names head to The 2025 Rye International Jazz & Blues Festival

The 2025 Rye International Jazz & Blues Festival returns from Thursday, August 21 to Monday, August 25, celebrating its 13th year with a stellar line-up of internationally acclaimed artists and vibrant community events.

The festival's main ticketed concerts take place in St Mary’s Church in the heart of historic Rye, from Friday, August 22 to Monday, August 25. A total of seven headline concerts have been announced, showcasing a dynamic blend of jazz, blues, soul, and contemporary world influences.

In addition to these marquee performances, audiences can enjoy a rich programme of free and ticketed live music events at venues across Rye, beginning Thursday, August 21.

Festival director Ian Bowden said: “On Friday, August 22, Nubiyan Twist bring their infectious blend of jazz, hip-hop, Afrobeat, Latin, soul, reggae, and dance. Expect tight musicianship and a powerful nine-piece sound.

“On Saturday, August 23, Toby Lee, the award-winning British blues sensation, performs a special afternoon set with his band. In the evening, legendary saxophonist Courtney Pine returns with his electrifying full-band show House of Legends.

“Sunday, August 24 brings a thrilling afternoon concert with a powerhouse jazz trio: the multi-award-winning Ian Shaw, acclaimed vocalist Polly Gibbons, and James Pearson, pianist and artistic director of Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club. In the evening, the much-loved British Jamaican R&B singer Ruby Turner returns with her phenomenal band. Ruby’s career includes 17 albums, countless collaborations (Bryan Ferry, UB40, Steve Winwood, Mick Jagger), and a key role in Jools Holland’s R&B Orchestra.

“Monday, August 25 offers the incredible Davina and The Vagabonds bring a rousing afternoon show blending American jazz, blues, and soul, inspired by Fats Domino, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Aretha Franklin, and Tom Waits. Closing the festival: the legendary James Taylor Quartet (JTQ) with a full band, horns, and vocalist Yvonne Yanney. Formed in 1987, JTQ are renowned for their signature acid jazz sound and iconic version of the Starsky and Hutch theme.”

Tickets for headline concerts are on sale now. Visit www.ryejazz.com

“True to its mission, the festival offers a vibrant programme of free live music, animating the streets of Rye from Saturday, August 23 to Monday, August 25. Performances will take place at the Butter market and various locations around town, creating a lively and inclusive atmosphere for visitors of all ages.”

Ian added: "Raising the necessary funding to present free live music remains a challenge in today’s climate. We're actively fundraising through various sources, including a community crowdfunder, to ensure we can continue offering these incredible experiences to the public."