Big names line up for this year's Petworth Literary Festival

Dame Judi Dench. Credit - The Woodland Trust

Dame Judi Dench, Robert Harris, David Baddiel, Kate Mosse, Pam Ayres and Clare Balding are among the guests at this year’s Petworth Literary Festival.

Running from October 23-November 3, it promises “a world class literary festival in the South Downs” plus “enlightening conversations, wisdom, and wit.”

Information and tickets at: www.petworthfestival.org.uk/whats-on/

Festival artistic director Stewart Collins said: “The popularity of the Petworth Literary Festival has dramatically mushroomed in the last couple of years. Now regarded as one of the region’s most significant celebrations of the written word, Petworth is again looking forward to welcoming a galaxy of stellar authors this autumn.

“Covering the widest range of literary genres, the Petworth Literary Festival welcomes some of the biggest names in fiction, politics and current affairs, the natural world, culture and lifestyle, with tickets to events featuring the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Robert Harris, David Baddiel, Kate Mosse, Pam Ayres and Clare Balding expected to sell out rapidly.”

Stewart added: “What we look for when devising the programme each year is to curate a combination of fascinating and thoughtful reads that link up to a series of genuinely unmissable events, and by bringing in so many people who’re right up there in the public eye, you can be pretty sure that practically everything will score highly on both counts.

“In such a crucial year for politics the world over, Iain Dale’s fascinating exploration of recent British general elections is certain to stimulate debate, as will investigative journalist John Sweeney’s brand-new study of the tragic life and death of Alexander Nevalny. BBC Radio 4’s Gabriel Gatehouse will also discuss his illuminating study of the world of the conspiracy theory in US politics, days before the 2024 US election.

“On a lighter note, there will be much levity in events featuring David Baddiel who discusses My Family; novelist Kathy Lette’s and her racy novel The Revenge Club; Helen Lederer’s chortle-worthy memoir Not That I’m Bitter; and comedian Tony Hawks’ pure flight of comic fantasy Persistent Wind.

“And we haven’t mentioned Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera, top political commentator Polly Toynbee, former newscaster and passionate lover of Beethoven John Suchet, and leading writer about the natural world John Lewis-Stempel…. well, we have now.

“All kicking off with The Big Sing – songs written and performed by students at Petworth Primary School – the festival includes 38 events in five venues over 12 days plus the return of the graphologist Christina Strang who so fascinated and surprised in 2023, the dates of the Petworth Literary Festival should be pencilled in in every diary.”

Day two, Thursday, October 24, includes: Melvyn Tan (piano)/ Harriet Walter – Seasons in Granada (words & music). With evocative texts from Virginia Woolf, Laurie Lee and Federico Garcia Lorca, and music by Albeniz, Granados and Ravel, enter a world of impressions of Spain on the brink of a disastrous civil war. 7.30pm – St Mary’s Church, Petworth, GU28 0AD.