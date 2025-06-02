Big pressure as Chichester students offer their skills in fine art degree show

Third-year fine art students Evan Mumby and Emily Bacon conclude their studies at the University of Chichester with their degree show.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The preview is on Thursday, June 5, 6-9pm, with the exhibition itself running from Friday, June 6 to Wednesday, June 11 (weekdays 11am-6pm, weekend 11am-4pm) at St Michaels, Bognor Regis Campus (free entry).

Then selected work will be installed in Oxmarket Contemporary in Chichester (Wilson Studio) for two weeks from Tuesday, June 24 to Sunday, July 6, thanks to the generous support of The Arts Society Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily is already looking back on a fulfilling three years at the university: “I am from Bedfordshire and one thing my dad was very firm on was the fact that I must be at least 90 minutes away from home. He said that I needed to be far enough away from home that I didn't come home every weekend!

“I came to this area on holiday with my grandparents and I just saw that there was an open day. I thought why not give it a try and once I got to the open day I realised it was the only open day where they actually had a taster session. They had a textile room open and it was completely free and it was just amazing. Everyone spoke so highly about the place and about the course, and from that moment as far as I was concerned it was definitely Chichester!”

Evan took more of a punt on the university: “The main thing was the sculpture facilities here. I wanted to specialise in sculpture, and most universities that I applied for didn't have specific sculpture or if they did it was only ceramics but here it is ceramics and also anything else you want to do. I'm from Grimsby and the first time I was here was when I came down to start. They had the facilities that I wanted, and the studio space looked good online so I just thought ‘Go for it!’ I wanted to gain independence and that's why I'm so far away from home.”

Since then his work has changed quite a lot: “When I did my foundation course in Grimsby, my work was very different. I was doing very sculptural stuff which was always quite wacky but during the three years here my use of materials has changed. I've ended up going down the avenue of textile sculpture which I never thought I would do before I started here but it has been great. The course gives you to the space to explore whatever it is you want to explore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the future, Emily says: “I am probably more ready than I think I am particularly as in the last eight months I've got a place on a SCITT course (School-Centred Initial Teacher Training) which is essentially teacher training on the job. I've chosen to do a PGCE as well and I'm going to be doing it in Milton Keynes. It is to do primary school teaching but I hope that I will be able to do an art specialism.”

Evan is planning to stay on in Chichester: “I don't have a specific plan. I've always gone with my gut feeling which is why I moved down here. But I want to stay around in Chichester for a bit and get some work in the arts. I volunteer at the Oxmarket and I'm really enjoying working in galleries. I just want to stay around Chichester because there's a massive community for artists and I think things are really happening.”

As for their work, Evan explains: “My installation encourages hands-on play, allowing viewers to connect with it through touch. I combine repurposed materials with objects I design digitally, leading to traditional production processes such as press-moulding and crochet. My work is driven by a passion for bird conservation and exploring human impact on the environment.”

Emily adds: “My work focuses strongly on a sense of self, exploring my life through physical movement and paint. Through the action of marking, erasing, restating, and obscuring, I aim to create fields of immersive and expressive line and shape, with an interest in hidden or obscured writing (palimpsests and asemic text).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tutor Tim Sandys-Renton said: “These ten graduating students have produced an extraordinary exhibition, covering a wide variety of styles and approaches from painterly hyper-reality and other forms of realism through to process-led abstraction, surrealism and political satire. The artists have produced this work alongside other modules which test their theoretical and contextual understanding and position themselves in such a way to build their professionalism and career prospects. The pressure is considerable, and they’ve responded commendably. The degree show counts for 45 per cent of their overall degree classification.”