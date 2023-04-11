Edit Account-Sign Out
Big weekend for the newly built Henry Warren Hall in Nyewood

Nestling in a little hamlet in the South Downs the outstanding newly built Henry Warren Hall in Nyewood is hosting two fantastic events on April 22 and 23. Already a showpiece of architectural design this stunning hall is a great venue for a wealth of events.

By Jill MartinContributor
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:29 BST
CRAFT FAIR

On Saturday April 22 from 7-10pm the Henry Warren Hall in Nyewood plays host to a relaxing and fun filled event entitled Me Time, with the centrepiece being a fashion show featuring the stunning spring/summer collection by Petersfield fashion retailer ClobR.

There will also be some mini therapies to try, plus clothes, household art and crafts, pamper goods and make up. The relaxing bar at the hall will be open and pink bubbly on ice to fizz up the evening!

Tickets £10 available on 01730 821149.

On Sunday April 23 from 11-4pm the venue will be a showcase for local creatives selling arts and crafts of a huge variety from prints, glass and cards to wood turning, painting and pottery etc.A range of plants will also be on sale.

Home made cakes and coffee will be available and the bar will be open.

There is no entry charge to this event.

The Henry Warren Hall can be found in Nyewood, West Sussex, GU31 5HX.

