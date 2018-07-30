Bigger and bolder than ever as Artwave reaches milestone

Lewes district’s popular art festival is celebrating 25 colourful years and is bigger and bolder than ever.

Over three weekends from August 18 until September 2, more than 600 artists and makers will showcase their work in 153 locations across Lewes, Newhaven, Seaford and surrounding villages.

Organised by Lewes District Council, the Artwave Festival opens doors into artists’ private homes, studios, galleries and gardens, museums and churches, pubs and community spaces.

Visitors can meet and buy direct from photographers, bespoke jewellers, landscape, abstract and portrait painters, sculptors of metal, wood and stone, woodcut and linocut printers, bookbinders and designers, ceramicists and all sorts of creators.

Cllr Tony Nicholson said: “This is a wonderful festival with all venues free to visit which makes it truly inclusive.

“With rural and town trails to follow and so many locations and events, there really is something for everyone over the three weekends. I would like to thank everyone who has helped make this festival happen.

“We’re very proud of being host to so many great artists and makers and look forward to welcoming visitors to our beautiful district.”

Details of all the events can be found at www.artwavefestival.org