BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Bigger, better and brighter Newhaven lights festival announced for 2023

A magical winter light trail will shine bright once more in Newhaven from 6th November, it’s been announced this week.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST

Paradise Park’s Aglow will return for its second year, twice the size after its debut in 2022 was met with acclaim from its visitors.

Tickets have just done on sale, with the light trail running every night from its opening through to Christmas Eve, then reopening in 27th December to New Year’s Day followed by selected openings in January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family-run visitor attraction will fill its Newhaven gardens with hundreds of thousands of lights, fashioned into unique features for the visitors to enjoy.

Most Popular
Newhaven's Aglow bigger, better and brighter this yearNewhaven's Aglow bigger, better and brighter this year
Newhaven's Aglow bigger, better and brighter this year

Site director Darren Clift said the team are really excited to share this year’s illuminated wonders with the expected thousands of people who will attend the trail. “Our first year at Paradise Park Aglow really took us by surprise- the response from the visitors was incredible. It was amazing to see everyone enjoy the event, and we have spent the last nine months planning, designing and creating this year’s offering.

The trail has doubled in size, as Darren explains: “We have increased the size of the trail and made some changes to the route, with some big new features planned. But we have remained conscious of the price point and appealing to families to ensure we remain as inclusive as possible.”

Paradise Park Aglow will also feature two exclusive nights where modifications will be made to accommodate people with special educational needs.

Tickets to Paradise Park Aglow are on sale now at www.paradisepark.co.uk/Aglow

Related topics:NewhavenTickets