Biggest athletic Summer Camp ever held in Lewes

Lewes Athletic Club held its biggest ever Summer Camp this July with 108 children from 28 different schools, signed up to spend four days running, jumping and throwing.
By Bob HughesContributor
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST

Children from Year 3 to 6 got a taster of a wide range of athletic events. Over the four days they got to try javelin, shot putt, sprinting and longer distance, hurdles, race walking, hammer, discus, high jump, long jump, with the oldest able to have a go at pole vault.

The club still have a few places on our three day Summer Camp from Monday 21st to Wednesday 23rd August from 10am to 3pm each day if you would like to come along. You can book a place on the Lewes Athletic Club website. Hope to see you there!