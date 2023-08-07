Children from Year 3 to 6 got a taster of a wide range of athletic events. Over the four days they got to try javelin, shot putt, sprinting and longer distance, hurdles, race walking, hammer, discus, high jump, long jump, with the oldest able to have a go at pole vault.

The club still have a few places on our three day Summer Camp from Monday 21st to Wednesday 23rd August from 10am to 3pm each day if you would like to come along. You can book a place on the Lewes Athletic Club website. Hope to see you there!