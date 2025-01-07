Bignose and Beardy cider tours are launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Framfield cidermakers Bignose and Beardy (you can tell which is which from the picture) are launching their round of orchard and cidery tours for 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Framfield cidermakers Bignose and Beardy (you can tell which is which from the picture) are launching their round of orchard and cider tours for 2025.

Bignose (Phil Day) and Beardy (Steve Rabson Stark) from London and Brighton moved to Framfield to fulfil a lifelong dream of running a smallholding. In its first year the cidery produced 3,500 litres. Since then it's now up to 7,000 litres per year. The pair hold cider-related parties at the farm including the annual Wassail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year they organise tastings and tours at their orchard where visitors can see the trees and find out how apples are grown for cider. There's also a hands-on tour of the cidery, seeing the press and tanks used to make the cider and a tutored tasting and history of all their ciders. This is done sitting out amongst the apple trees (or in the cidery if it's wet.)

You can tell which is which

If they stay on after the tour people can enjoy free entry to their tap night with live music, food and cider providing the dates coincide.

Bidnose and Beardy make vintage Sussex cider which is wild fermented, slow matured, unfiltered and unpasteurised. They produce small batches which change in profile each year depending on the source of the apples and the weather. Everything is done by hand.

Steve said: "Ciders are Eastern Counties or New World in style; fresh ,acidic, fruity, floral and delicious." Tour dates so far arranged start on April 19 and run through May 16, 17, June 20 and 21, July 18and 19, September 12 and 13 and October 3 and 4 at Upper Brookhouse Farmhouse, Broopkhouse Lane, Framfield. Tours start at 2pm.

--Susan KingSenior ReporterSussex ExpressMobile 07976 800 195